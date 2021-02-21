Media Ignore DeSantis’s Minority Outreach to Smear Florida Vaccine Effort

On a cool Valentine’s Day in northern Florida, more than 500 people braved heavy rain to get COVID-19 vaccination shots at St. Paul AME Church in Jacksonville.

The vaccination event was part of the annual Founder’s Day celebration for the church, which is located in one of the most heavily Democratic voting precincts in the city, said the church’s pastor, Marvin Clyde Zanders II. Despite the rain, he said, it was “very well orchestrated.”

The vaccination event at St. Paul AME is one of more than 50 vaccination events that have been held at churches and recreation centers over the last few …