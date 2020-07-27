Media Outlets Strip Cotton’s Remarks of Essential Context to Cast Him as a Defender of Slavery

News

Senator Tom Cotton arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A number of media outlets have distorted Senator Tom Cotton’s (R., Ark.) recent comments about the American founding to make it seem as if he believes the institution of slavery was “necessary” in a general sense.

The controversy began after Cotton introduced a bill that would ban federal funding to schools that incorporate the New York Times’s “1619 Project” into their curriculums. The offending outlets focused on an interview Cotton gave to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in which the senator outlined his views on how the history of slavery should be taught.

“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country,” Cotton said. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

Media outlets and journalists then stripped Cotton’s quote of all context to make it appear that he endorsed slavery as a necessary evil in general, rather as an evil necessary to the consolidation of the union specifically.

“You said, quote: ‘As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built.’ That ‘as’ denotes agreement,” claimed “1619 Project” writer Nikole Hannah-Jones.

“Tom Cotton said slavery was a “necessary evil.” Congratulations, Republicans. This is what you have become,” Times op-ed contributor Wahajat Ali wrote on Twitter. Cotton had already commented, “Describing the *views of the Founders* and how they put the evil institution on a path to extinction, a point frequently made by Lincoln, is not endorsing or justifying slavery.”

Several outlets — including ReutersBusiness InsiderNew York Magazine, and the U.K.’s Daily Mail and Guardian — reported Cotton’s remarks under headlines devoid of essential context.

Cotton called media outlets’ portrayal of his remarks “fake news” during a Monday interview on Fox and Friends.

“What I said is that many founders believed that only with the Union and the Constitution could we put slavery on the path to its ultimate extinction,” Cotton said. “That’s exactly what Lincoln said,” referring to the third Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858. In that debate, the future president claimed that “in the way our fathers originally left the slavery question, the institution was in the course of ultimate extinction, and the public mind rested in the belief that it was in the course of ultimate extinction.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS International

The Habsburg Moment

By
The European Union is — maybe — on the verge of its much-discussed “Hamilton moment.” A sweeping Franco-German proposal for a $2 trillion EU coronavirus-recovery program would see the European Union itself raising funds in the credit markets for the first time, essentially making the European Union a ... Read More
The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
Trump Ends AFFH

By
I am pleased to report that President Trump and Secretary Carson have together put an end to the Obama-Biden administration’s wildly radical Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. President Trump has delivered on this issue in a way that will preserve American liberty in general, and the freedom and ... Read More
Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
