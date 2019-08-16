News

U.S.

Medical Examiner Rules Epstein’s Death Suicide by Hanging

By
Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service, March 28, 2017. (Handout/Reuters)

New York City’s chief medical examiner ruled Friday that billionaire Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, hanging himself in the Manhattan jail cell where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center last Saturday. After apparently attempting suicide a few weeks earlier, on July 23, he’d been put on suicide watch for a time, but the watch was later removed for unknown reasons. His death came a day after court documents were unsealed detailing allegations that he’d operated a sex-trafficking ring that abused girls as young as 14.

Responding to the widespread speculation and conflicting reports surrounding Epstein’s death in a statement on Thursday, Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson had cautioned against taking details out of context.

Comments

“In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum,” Sampson said.

Epstein’s death has prompted outrage and sparked a number of conspiracy theories, and a Justice Department investigation of the circumstances that enabled it is currently underway. Attorney General William Barr said earlier this week that investigators have already found “serious irregularities” at the facility where Epstein was being held.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hillary Ruins the Plan

By
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the first in a series of excerpts.  There really was a collusion plot. It really did target our election system. It absolutely sought to usurp our capacity for ... Read More
Religion

Another Pop-Culture Christian Loses His Faith

By
It’s happened again. For the second time in three weeks, a prominent (at least in Evangelical circles) Christian has renounced his faith. In July, it was Josh Harris, a pastor and author of the mega-best-selling purity-culture book I Kissed Dating Goodbye. This month, it’s Hillsong United songwriter and ... Read More
Culture

Max Boot’s Dishonesty

By
Before yesterday, my primary criticism of the Washington Post’s Max Boot was political in nature. As I wrote in a recent book review, I found it regrettable that Boot’s opposition to the president had not prevented him from “succumbing reactively to Trump’s cult of personality, or from making Trump the ... Read More
Elections

A Brief History of Election Meddling

By
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the second in a series of excerpts. ‘The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back.” Thus spoke President Barack Obama just a couple of weeks before ... Read More
World

The End of Hong Kong as We Know It

By
The protests in Hong Kong have been going on for more than four months now, and no matter how the current crisis concludes in the coming days or weeks, it will mark the end of Hong Kong as we know it. The protests started in response to an extradition bill that was proposed by the city’s Beijing-backed ... Read More