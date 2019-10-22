News

Health Care

Warren Admits She Hasn’t Nailed Down Medicare for All Specifics In Leaked Video

By
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) in Peterborough, N.H., July 8, 2019 (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was caught on tape saying that she is not committed to all the details of Senator Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan despite previously calling it “my plan.”

“So, it’s not that I have a plan that says we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part. No, instead my plan is we’re going to get to a table like this,” the Massachusetts senator says in leaked video from an August 23 closed-door meeting with members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union executive board, which was obtained by Mediaite.

“That’s what Medicare for All is all about,” she added.

Warren has by turns embraced Sanders’ Medicare for All plan and distanced herself from it, calling it a just a “framework.” She has also expressed goals that go beyond Sanders’ plan, including making every doctor and specialist available under the plan and making sure no medical service or prescription is ever refused to a patient.

Many unions have balked at Medicare for All over concerns that the plan could compromise the high-quality private insurance plans unions painstakingly negotiate for their members. Sanders’ plan would virtually eliminate the private health insurance market, forcing union members into the public market.

“The way I see it is we need to know what the goal is, and that goal has got to be that we’ve got to be in a place where we get coverage for everybody at the lowest possible cost,” Warren said.

Warren added on Sunday in remarks to reporters that, “I’ve been working for a long time on this question about what the cost will be and how to pay for it, and I’m getting close.”

Comments

Warren’s remarks in the leaked video are a departure from her reputation as the Democratic candidate with detailed policy proposals. Her frequent remark that, “I’ve got a plan for that” has even turned into a catchphrase for her campaign.

The senator said she plans to release her proposal on how to pay for health insurance reform will be released within the next few weeks.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Culture

Not Less Religion, Just Different Religion

By
The Pew Poll tells us that society is secularizing -- particularly among the young -- and who can deny it? That is one reason that the free expression of religion is under such intense pressure in the West. But it seems to me that we aren't really becoming less religious. Rather, many are merely changing that ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More