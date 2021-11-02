News

Meet Princess Blanding: The Liberation Party Nominee Who Could Ensure a Youngkin Upset in Virginia

Liberation party candidate Princess Blanding interrupts a debate between former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D., Va.) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) in Alexandria, Va., September 28, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In 2013, Democrat Terry McAuliffe was elected Virginia’s governor by a 2.6 point margin over the Republican nominee, Ken Cuccinelli.

The Libertarian candidate, Robert Sarvis, gathered 6.5 percent of the vote.

With Republican Glenn Youngkin surging ahead of McAuliffe in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s election, there has been remarkably little coverage of this year’s preeminent third party candidate, Liberation — not Libertarian — but Liberation Party nominee, school administrator Princess Blanding, and the role she could play in helping Youngkin secure the upset victory.

Indeed, while the Republican Party, and small-c conservatives remains divided on a number questions, they appear to have

