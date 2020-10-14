News

White House

Melania Trump Says Son Barron Had COVID-19, Was Asymptomatic

By
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington, D.C., August 16, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

First lady Melania Trump said Wednesday that her 14-year-old son Barron Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after she and President Trump were diagnosed, though the teen did not exhibit any symptoms.

The announcement came in a statement in which the first lady detailed her experience with the virus. She said her son had initially tested negative when she and the president received their diagnoses, but a later test revealed Barron had also contracted the virus. 

Melania Trump said she and her son have both since tested negative. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo on Monday that the president had tested negative for the coronavirus “on consecutive days” and was “not infectious to others.”

The first lady said her “fear came true” when her son tested positive for the virus. 

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” she said.

She said she suffered minimal symptoms from the virus such as body aches, cough, headaches and felt “extremely tired most of the time.”

President Trump announced on October 2 he had contracted the virus and later spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On October 5, as he prepared to return to the White House, Trump tweeted that he was “feeling really good!” He encouraged people not to “be afraid of” COVID-19 or to let it “dominate your life.”

