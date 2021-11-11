News

NR PLUS Education

Memo Confirms National School Board Group ‘Actively Engaged’ with White House While Drafting ‘Domestic Terrorists’ Letter

By
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Internal documents released Thursday confirm that the National School Boards Association coordinated with the White House before formally sending a letter to the Biden administration requesting federal intervention to probe and potentially prosecute parents for threatening school administrators.

In an October 12 memo, obtained by the nonprofit Parents Defending Education, NSBA president Viola Garcia stated that the organization had been “actively engaged” with federal departments including the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, before sending their letter to the president.

Chip Slaven, NSBA’s interim executive director, wrote in a September 29 email that the letter, which characterized parents as

