Men Suspected in St. Paul Shootout Have Long, Violent Rap Sheets, Were Barred from Possessing Guns

By
Photo taken near the scene of the shootout, in St. Paul, Minn., October 10, 2021 (Saint Paul Police Department via Twitter)

At least two of the three men who were taken into custody on Sunday in connection with a deadly shootout at a Twin Cities bar have violent criminal histories that should have precluded them from possessing guns, a review of Minnesota court records shows.

Combined, the three men – Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29 – have at least 38 court cases in Minnesota, dating back to 2006.

Both Brown and Hoffman have been convicted of felonies, and both also have been convicted of domestic assault, which makes it illegal for them to possess

Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

