News

U.S.

Merriam-Webster Will Redefine ‘Racism’ to Include ‘Systemic’ Oppression in Response to Woman’s Complaint

By
A demonstrator carries an “End Racism Now” sign during a demonstrate against police brutality in Baltimore, Md., May 2, 2015. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

The Merriam-Webster dictionary has announced it will redefine “racism” to include the concept of “systemic racism,” following a complaint by a recent college graduate.

Kennedy Mitchum, who graduated from Drake University in Iowa, had written to Merriam-Webster after she concluded that its definition was not sufficient to describe racism as currently experienced in the U.S.

“I kept having to tell [people] that [Merriam-Webster’s] definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world,” Mitchum told CNN. “The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice — it’s the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans.”

Merriam-Webster’s current definition describes racism as “racial prejudice or discrimination,” a belief in the racial superiority of a particular group, or “a doctrine or political program” based on racism. The dictionary’s editorial manager, Peter Sokolowski, said that the definition would be updated to include an explanation of “systemic” racism, although the term would fall under racism supported by a political program.

“I think we can express this more clearly to bring the idea of an asymmetrical power structure into the language of this definition, but it’s there,” Sokolowski said. “This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used.”

Comments

The update will come after massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

In September 2019, Merriam-Webster announced that it had updated the definition of “they” to include individuals who conceive of themselves as neither male nor female.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

Of Course It Is ‘About the Flag’

By
Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country.” Standing for the flag “shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution” to the various ... Read More
U.S.

Of Course It Is ‘About the Flag’

By
Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country.” Standing for the flag “shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution” to the various ... Read More