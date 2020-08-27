Mets, Marlins Walk Off Field in Protest, Leave BLM Shirt on Home Plate

New York Mets players leave the field before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in New York City, August 27, 2020. The players from both teams walked out in protest and did not play. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field for their game on Thursday night, only to promptly walk off in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The teams took the field, removed their hats for 42 seconds of silence and then laid a Black Lives Matter shirt at home plate before leaving the field.

After a moment of silence, the Mets and the Marlins have left the field. The only thing remaining on the field is a Black Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/t7QfWwofOS — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2020

The Mets-Marlins game became the sixth postponed game on Thursday as players in the MLB, NBA, WNBA, and MLS chose to strike in solidarity with protests against police brutality after police in Kenosha, Wis. shot Blake in the back seven times.

Police had been responding to a call that Blake, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had taken a woman’s keys and refused to return them. When the police arrived, Blake admitted to having a knife in his possession, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Justice. Police instructed Blake to “drop the knife” as he is seen on video holding something in his hand, though it is unclear what. Division of Criminal Investigation agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard in Blake’s van.

