News

Elections

Bloomberg Forming Group to Channel Campaign Funds, Staff to Dem Nominee

By
Michael Bloomberg speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 3, 2020. (Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters)

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is forming a group to support the Democratic nominee against President Trump in the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The group’s name is still being trademarked, and it will eventually absorb hundreds of Bloomberg campaign staff. Bloomberg, who is worth over $50 billion and who spent an unprecedented amount of his own funds on advertising for his failed presidential campaign, will be able to channel those funds toward the Democrats’ final candidate through what the Federal Elections Commission categorizes as an independent expenditure. The group will also be able to directly target President Trump in television and social media advertising.

However, the group is facing the problem of what to do if Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) wins the nomination. Sanders advisers have indicated they prefer Bloomberg does not help him in the race, and Bloomberg has already endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” Bloomberg said on Wednesday announcing his exit from the race. “After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.” Biden has since welcomed Bloomberg’s endorsement.

Comments

Bloomberg had spent $500 million on his presidential campaign, dwarfing the expenditure of his rivals. However, after skipping the four early state primaries, the former mayor gained just 27 delegates in Super Tuesday primaries.

Meanwhile, Biden swept southern states on Super Tuesday and shot to the front of the Democratic field. Going into the Michigan Primary on March 10, Biden has 565 delegates to Sanders’s 506.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Science & Tech

Freeman Dyson, RIP

By
The death of physicist Freeman Dyson on February 28 has been noted by many publications, all of which highlighted his many contributions to science. Dyson, 96, was, without doubt, a genius. He was a polymath whose interests included mathematics, number theory, biology, physics, nuclear energy, space travel, ... Read More
Science & Tech

Freeman Dyson, RIP

By
The death of physicist Freeman Dyson on February 28 has been noted by many publications, all of which highlighted his many contributions to science. Dyson, 96, was, without doubt, a genius. He was a polymath whose interests included mathematics, number theory, biology, physics, nuclear energy, space travel, ... Read More