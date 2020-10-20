News

Elections

Michael Flynn Endorses Rep. Doug Collins in Georgia Senate Race against Incumbent Republican Loeffler

By
Then-national security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement at a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 1, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has endorsed Republican Representative Doug Collins in his Senate race against incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, praising the congressman for being “willing to stand” with him and President Trump during the Russia investigation.

“America and the citizens of Georgia need the ‘forged by fire’ leadership of Doug Collins in the United States Senate,” Flynn told Fox News. “As the deep state attacked our very way of life, Doug Collins was willing to stand in the breach, shoulder to shoulder with our president, Donald J. Trump.”

In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation about his contact with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn has since maintained his innocence and claimed that FBI agents acted improperly when they questioned him.

Collins, who was the top House Republican on the Judiciary Committee when House impeachment charges were brought against Trump, had been a vocal critic of Mueller’s probe. Last year the Georgia congressman released a number of transcripts from closed-door interviews the panel held with top Justice Department and FBI officials.

Mueller’s investigation ultimately found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Flynn said that Collins is “fearless, tells it like it is, and always takes the path of truth against the vicious attacks and lies from the radical left.” 

“America and Georgia need leaders and fighters in the Senate – not weak-kneed Republicans who bail when the going gets tough,” Flynn continued. “That is among the many reasons I’m proud to endorse Doug Collins as the next U.S. Senator from the great state of Georgia.”

“When the deep state came after me and President Trump, very few Republicans were willing to stand with us. Doug Collins was one of them,” Flynn said. “He is never afraid to tell it how it is, and he will always fight for what’s right against the radical Left.”

Comments

Collins, who is narrowly trailing Loeffler in most polls, called Flynn a “true patriot,” and said he was “proud” to receive his endorsement in the 21-candidate special election race. Collins and Loeffler are both led by Democrat Raphael Warnock. If no candidate reaches 50 percent support by Election Day, a runoff race between the top two candidates will be held on January 5. 

“The Obama Administration and the DC Swamp did everything it could to try to ruin his reputation and smear his good name, but General Flynn never stopped fighting to expose the truth,” Collins said. “General Flynn is a hero to me and to so many Americans, and I couldn’t be more proud to have his support.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More