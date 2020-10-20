Michael Flynn Endorses Rep. Doug Collins in Georgia Senate Race against Incumbent Republican Loeffler

Then-national security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement at a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 1, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has endorsed Republican Representative Doug Collins in his Senate race against incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, praising the congressman for being “willing to stand” with him and President Trump during the Russia investigation.

“America and the citizens of Georgia need the ‘forged by fire’ leadership of Doug Collins in the United States Senate,” Flynn told Fox News. “As the deep state attacked our very way of life, Doug Collins was willing to stand in the breach, shoulder to shoulder with our president, Donald J. Trump.”

Advertisement

In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation about his contact with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn has since maintained his innocence and claimed that FBI agents acted improperly when they questioned him.

Collins, who was the top House Republican on the Judiciary Committee when House impeachment charges were brought against Trump, had been a vocal critic of Mueller’s probe. Last year the Georgia congressman released a number of transcripts from closed-door interviews the panel held with top Justice Department and FBI officials.

Mueller’s investigation ultimately found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Advertisement

Flynn said that Collins is “fearless, tells it like it is, and always takes the path of truth against the vicious attacks and lies from the radical left.”

Advertisement

“America and Georgia need leaders and fighters in the Senate – not weak-kneed Republicans who bail when the going gets tough,” Flynn continued. “That is among the many reasons I’m proud to endorse Doug Collins as the next U.S. Senator from the great state of Georgia.”

“When the deep state came after me and President Trump, very few Republicans were willing to stand with us. Doug Collins was one of them,” Flynn said. “He is never afraid to tell it how it is, and he will always fight for what’s right against the radical Left.”

Collins, who is narrowly trailing Loeffler in most polls, called Flynn a “true patriot,” and said he was “proud” to receive his endorsement in the 21-candidate special election race. Collins and Loeffler are both led by Democrat Raphael Warnock. If no candidate reaches 50 percent support by Election Day, a runoff race between the top two candidates will be held on January 5.

“The Obama Administration and the DC Swamp did everything it could to try to ruin his reputation and smear his good name, but General Flynn never stopped fighting to expose the truth,” Collins said. “General Flynn is a hero to me and to so many Americans, and I couldn’t be more proud to have his support.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.