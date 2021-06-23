Michigan GOP Probe Finds No Evidence of Widespread Fraud in 2020 Election

A poll worker processes absentee ballots to be counted on election day at the TCF Center in Detroit, Mich., November 2, 2020. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Michigan’s Republican-controlled state Senate released a report on Wednesday concluded that there was “no evidence of widespread of systematic fraud” in the 2020 election.

The report, released by the state Senate Oversight Committee, said that its “clear finding is that citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

“There is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters,” the report says.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by 154,000 votes.

The panel adds that it can “confidently assert that it has been thorough in examination of numerous allegations of unlawful actions, improper procedures, fraud, vote theft, or any other description which would cause citizens to doubt the integrity of Michigan’s 2020 election results.”

The investigation included a review of the results from Antrim County, where human errors originally led to incorrect results. While the county’s unofficial results showed Biden winning, Trump ultimately won with 61 percent of the vote, according to The Hill.

Republican Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said the error was a result of a failure to update a number of precincts’ media drives’ ballot information, leading to mismatched data when the unofficial results were tabulated, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“All compelling theories that sprang forth from the rumors surrounding Antrim County are diminished so significantly as for it to be a complete waste of time to consider them further,” committee chairman Republican state Senator Edward McBroom wrote in an addendum to the report.

“As is often the case, the truth is not as attractive or as immediately desirable as the lies and the lies contain elements of truth,” he said. “We must all remember: ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof’ and ‘claiming to find something extraordinary requires first eliminating the ordinary.”

Of false claims that ballots were manipulated in Antrim County through Dominion Voting Systems, the report said the data “clearly and concisely shows that ideas and speculation that the Antrim County election workers or outside entities manipulated the vote by hand or electronically are indefensible.”

“Further, the Committee is appalled at what can only be deduced as a willful ignorance or avoidance of this proof perpetuated by some leading such speculation,” the report said.

The panel also debunked claims that dead people or non-residents voted, that voting tabulators were compromised, ballots were harvested or that ballots were “dumped at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The report said there were two cases in Wayne County where a person appeared to have voted but was deceased: one was a clerical error and the other was a 92-year-old woman who died days before the election.

There was no evidence that thousands of absentee voter ballots were mailed out without having been requested, the committee found. Those who made such claims were falsely equating absentee ballot applications with actual absentee ballots, according to the report.

The report is the result of an investigation into election fraud. claims that began on November 7, days after Election Day. The committee reviewed 28 hours of testimony from almost 90 people and “countless” claims and concerns from the people of Michigan. It also subpoenaed documents from government entities.

