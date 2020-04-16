News

Politics & Policy

Michigan Gov. Claims Protesters are Spreading Virus, Making It ‘More Likely’ State Will Continue Strict Lockdown Measures

By
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer talks to reporters at a polling station in East Lansing, Mich., November 6, 2018. (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer suggested the “sad part” of state residents protesting her strict quarantine measures was that they would likely be exposed to and spread Wuhan coronavirus, resulting in further lockdowns.

Thousands of protestors, organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition under the hashtag #OperationGridlock, took to the capitol in Lansing on Wednesday to voice their disapproval of Whitmer’s rules, which include the closing of businesses selling hardware supplies and gardening seeds, and the banning of travel “between residences.” While Whitmer said she respected the “right” of the “small segment of the state” to protest, she warned they could be furthering the lockdowns by refusing to social distance.

“We have to take serious measures, and people are getting a little stir-crazy from being at home, being worried about work, worried about paying the bills, worried about their businesses, and a small segment of the state is protesting, and that’s their right,” she stated. “The sad part is, though, that the more likely they’re out and about, the more likely they are to spread COVID-19 and the more likely we’re going to have to spread this posture for a longer period of time.”

In a Wednesday interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Whitmer went further, saying the protest was “essentially a political rally.”

Comments

“This small group that came together without masks on, passing out candy with bare hands to children, who were congregating together, brandishing their weapons, having posters of being anti-choice — this was a political rally. It was a political rally that is going to endanger people’s lives because this is precisely how COVID-19 spreads,” she stated.

As of April 16, Michigan has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the country with 28,059 and 1,921 deaths.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More