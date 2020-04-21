News

U.S.

Michigan Gov. Compares Lockdown Protesters to Americans Who Protested WWII Production Effort

By
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces her Democratic running mate in Lansing, Mich., August 20, 2018. (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer likened those protesting the state’s social distancing restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus to Americans who protested the World War II production effort in the 1940s.

“President Trump called this a war, and it is exactly that. So let’s act like it. In World War II, there weren’t people lining up at the Capitol to protest the fact that they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks or to ration food,” Whitmer said during an address Monday evening.

“They rolled up their sleeves, and they got to work,” the governor continued. “We were all in this together, and it wasn’t indefinite. It was until we’d beaten the enemy. No state shined more in those days than the state of Michigan. We are called to act again. It is our time to shine, to put aside our political differences, to come together and defeat our common enemy.”

The American war production effort during the second World War put many Americans back to work as factories were re-purposed to produce necessary goods for the war. The unemployment rate, which was lagging at 25 percent after the Great Depression, quickly shrank to about 10 percent during the war. After the war, economic growth rose as the civilian labor force expanded, and by 1948, the unemployment rate was 4 percent or lower.

Whitmer has imposed some of the strictest lockdown measures in the country, ordering residents to remain at home except for necessary errands such as grocery shopping and essential work, and restricting activities such as lawn mowing services and sales of paint, furniture, and garden equipment. Residents are not permitted to visit between residences, even their own second residences.

Comments

The state’s stringent social distancing rules have provoked backlash from some residents, some of whom protested and caused traffic gridlock outside Michigan’s state Capitol in Lansing last week.

The state health department has documented a declining rate of infections and deaths from the virus, reporting 576 new cases and 77 more deaths on Monday. The previous day, the state reported 633 new cases, the lowest daily tally since March 26th, and 83 deaths. The death rate can be a lagging indicator of the spread of the virus, however, since many of those who succumb to the illness were infected weeks ago. As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 32,000 positive cases, some of whom have recovered, and 2,468 deaths.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More