Michigan Gov. Whitmer Confirms Biden Is Considering Her for Veep

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a campaign event in Detroit, Mich., March 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed Tuesday that she talked to former vice president Joe Biden this week about possibly being his running mate.

“I’ve had a conversation with some folks,” Whitmer said in an interview on the Today show. “It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting.”

In another interview, Whitmer clarified that “it was an off-the-cuff remark that I made” and that “people are reading a lot into it.”

“It was a casual conversation,” she said. “I have been helpful in terms of giving counsel to the vice president and seeking it as well, frankly.”

Whitmer is among a handful of women seen as potential picks for vice president on the Democratic ticket, after Biden pledged in February to choose a woman to run with him. Other names that have been floated include Senators Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), and Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), as well as Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate.

“I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page,” Biden said in August. “You’ve got to have somebody you can turn to,” he continued. “That’s what I most want in whomever I pick. They’ve got to be simpatico with what I stand for and with what I want to get done.”

Ahead of the Michigan Democratic primary in March, Whitmer endorsed Biden, saying “all roads to the White House lead through my state.”

