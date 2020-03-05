News

Elections

Michigan Governor Endorses Biden: ‘All Roads to the White House Lead Through My State’

By
Gretchen Whitmer during her 2018 Michigan gubernatorial campaign in Lansing, MI, August 20, 2018 (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden ahead the of the state’s March 10 primary.

“I’ve been watching this campaign play out, and there’s been sources of inspiration in a variety of candidates,” Whitmer said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “But as we go into Michigan’s election on Tuesday, I am going to be voting for Joe Biden.” The former vice president is currently battling progressive Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) for a win in the primary.

“I think we all know Michigan is incredibly important,” Whitmer said. “All roads to the White House lead through my state and I want to make sure that we’ve got a strong ability to help impact where we are headed as a nation.”

On Thursday Sanders canceled a planned rally in Mississippi and announced he would travel to Michigan instead, highlighting the importance of the state’s primary.

Whitmer’s endorsement follows the release of a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll showing Biden leading Sanders in Michigan with 29 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters, compared to Sanders’s 22.5 percent. While the poll indicated that the race was still fluid, it also pointed to possible problems for Sanders. The Vermont senator has failed to gain support among elderly voters, who are more likely to turn out to vote in the primary. And, complicating matters, many of Michigan’s major universities will be on spring break, meaning it will be more difficult for Sanders to organize among college-age voters.

Comments

The poll was taken before Biden’s Super Tuesday victories. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) announcement on Thursday that she was ending her presidential campaign could sway the primary race in either direction as her former supporters decide who to choose.

Warren has declined to immediately endorse either Biden or Sanders and is reportedly considering not weighing in on either candidate’s behalf.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More