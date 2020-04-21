News

Politics & Policy

Michigan Hires Tech Firm Used by DNC to Help Trace Coronavirus Cases

By
Gretchen Whitmer, now the governor of Michigan, campaigns in Lansing on August 20, 2018. (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration hired a tech firm known for working with Democratic campaigns to track contact information about residents as part of the state’s efforts to trace coronavirus cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is contracting with EveryAction VAN to “provide software to help organize remote phone banking and track information and contacts” as it expands its efforts to identify residents who have been exposed to the coronavirus, the department said Monday in a statement.

EveryAction VAN is the campaign software arm of tech firm NGP VAN, which describes itself as “the leading technology provider to Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations.”

The health department said the strategy “involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families and others near that person about their contacts and symptoms.”

“Contact tracing is an essential public health tool and will help determine and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the department’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

A Livingston County Commissioner first noticed the Whitmer administration’s decision to hire EveryAction VAN when he volunteered to help with Michigan’s contact tracing initiative and was reading through training materials. Wes Nakagiri, a Republican member of the District 3 Board of Commissioners, released a statement saying he suspected confidential personal medical information of Michigan citizens would be shared with Democratic political candidates.

Nakagiri accused the administration of concocting an “insidiously clever and deceitful way to take political advantage of the biggest public health crisis of our lifetimes,” adding that the “scheme” is an “egregious violation of the public trust.”

“It is an outrage that the Whitmer Administration would orchestrate a scheme which takes advantage of humanitarian volunteers and vulnerable citizens while eroding trust in our public health system. She needs to focus more time on resolving the COVID-19 crisis, and less time on seeking political gain,” said Nakagiri, who also serves as chairman of Livingston County’s General Government and Health and Human Services Committee.

Comments

A representative for Michigan’s health department, Bob Wheaton, denied Nakagiri’s allegations, saying “MDHHS has strict policies in place to prohibit the sharing of any protected health information,” according to radio station WHMI.

Max Kamin-Cross, vice president of strategic projects for NGP VAN, also denied that the company deals with medical data or has the capacity for contact tracing, saying the firm provides systems for nonprofits to organize volunteers, according to the radio station’s report.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More