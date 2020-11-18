News

Elections

Michigan Republicans Back Down, Certify Detroit Election Results

By
A person carries empty ballot boxes as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the presidential election in Detroit, Mich., November 4, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Republican elections board members in Michigan backed down Tuesday and agreed to certify Detroit’s election results hours after initially refusing to do so in a bid to delay Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump in the battleground state.

The two Republican members on the Wayne County elections board, which handles the results from Detroit, a Democratic stronghold, originally said their decision not to certify was based on voting irregularities, citing conflicting figures from many of the county’s precincts regarding the number of votes cast and the number of voters who voted.

The GOP members reversed their stance, however, after backlash from voters and state officials who accused them of attempting to steal their votes. The elections board, composed of two Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously certified the results Tuesday evening but also called on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit all the precincts in Detroit that were found to contain discrepancies in the voting numbers.

“Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvas, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books,” Monica Palmer, the Republican chair of the board, said of her earlier vote against certification.

President Trump praised the two Republicans for “having courage” when they temporarily blocked Biden’s win in the county. After they agreed to certify the results, the president wrote on Twitter that, “at first they voted against because there were far more VOTES than PEOPLE (Sad!). Then they were threatened, screamed at and viciously harassed, and were FORCED to change their vote.”

Biden won Detroit and the rest of Michigan’s largest county by close to 323,000 votes and won the state of Michigan by about 148,000 votes, flipping the swing state to blue again after Trump won it in 2016.

Discounting votes from Detroit and the surrounding area would have threatened Biden’s grasp on Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. However, the former vice president is on track to receive 306 electoral votes, so Michigan is no longer crucial to his winning the presidency.

Most Popular

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
