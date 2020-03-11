Michigan Worker Says Biden ‘Went off the Deep End’ During Gun Control Confrontation

Former vice president Joe Biden argues with a worker as he defends his positions on gun control during a campaign stop at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Mich., March 10, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The Michigan construction worker who confronted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on gun control remarked afterwards that the former vice president “went off the deep end” with his heated and expletive-laden response.

The exchange occurred during Biden’s visit to a Detroit assembly plant on Tuesday, the day of Michigan’s Democratic primary, which Biden ultimately won against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Auto worker Jerry Wayne said he asked the 2020 front runner how he would get the vote of the working man when Wayne and many others like him “bear arms.”

“If he wants to give us work and take our guns, I don’t see how he is going to get the same vote,” Wayne said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“You’re full of shit,” Biden told him as they stood face to face in a crowd of workers. “I support the Second Amendment.”

“You’re working for me, man,” Wayne shot back.

The interaction, in which Biden also told Wayne not to be “such a horse’s ass,” went viral online and attracted criticism of Biden from Republicans as well as the Sanders campaign.

“He could have easily said, ‘I’m not taking questions,’ and I would have very respectfully walked away. But he wanted to listen to my question, and I don’t think that he was ready for it,” Wayne said.

“I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful. I didn’t try to raise any feathers, and he kind of just went off the deep end,” the Michigan voter continued. “I saw that he was digging a hole, and I just kind of let him talk for a while to dig the hole.”

Wayne concluded that Biden “doesn’t need to touch anybody’s weapon at all” but added that people should be taught “how to respect firearms and how to use them.”

“This is a right that we need to protect with our heart and soul. It’s not to be infringed,” the auto worker said.