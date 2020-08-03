News

Economy & Business

Microsoft in Talks with Trump, ByteDance to Buy TikTok

By
Microsoft logo on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., Oct. 19,2018 (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Microsoft confirmed on Sunday that it is still in talks with Chinese technology company ByteDance to potentially purchase its short-form video app TikTok, days after President Trump said he opposed the idea of a Microsoft acquisition and that he would ban the app in the U.S.

“[Microsoft] is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” Microsoft said in a blog post Sunday.

“During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President,” the company added.

Microsoft hopes to wrap up talks to purchase TikTok in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand by September 15 and might open the deal to other American investors, the statement said.

The president agreed to give ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a deal with Microsoft, Reuters reported. 

As part of the deal, Microsoft said it would make sure U.S. user private data would be transferred to and stored in the United States, though a TikTok spokesperson said that data is already stored in the U.S.

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S.,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement last month. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned last month that people should only use TikTok, which was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of this year, “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Pompeo repeated his concerns about TikTok and other Chinese apps on Fox News Sunday saying the apps are “feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party.” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said last week that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. was reviewing TikTok.

Comments

Microsoft said the “new structure would build on the experience TikTok users currently love, while adding world-class security, privacy, and digital safety protections.”

“The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency to users as well as appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Chicago Gun Myth

By
The tragically incompetent mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend to deflect attention from the horror show unfolding in her city by blaming interlopers for its spiking murder rate: “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, ... Read More
U.S.

The Chicago Gun Myth

By
The tragically incompetent mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend to deflect attention from the horror show unfolding in her city by blaming interlopers for its spiking murder rate: “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Policing Crisis in New York City

By
On Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, cops carried out a routine arrest of an 18-year-old New York activist who is suspected of disabling police cameras by spraying paint on them. The person is suspected of this for very good reason: There are videos starring the perpetrator carrying out the act in question. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Policing Crisis in New York City

By
On Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, cops carried out a routine arrest of an 18-year-old New York activist who is suspected of disabling police cameras by spraying paint on them. The person is suspected of this for very good reason: There are videos starring the perpetrator carrying out the act in question. ... Read More
Culture

Our Summer of Cultural Suicide

By
Cultural suicide used to be a popular diagnosis of why things suddenly just quit. Historians such as Oswald Spengler and Arnold Toynbee cited social cannibalism to explain why once-successful states, institutions, and cultures simply died off. Their common explanation was that the arrogance of success ... Read More
Culture

Our Summer of Cultural Suicide

By
Cultural suicide used to be a popular diagnosis of why things suddenly just quit. Historians such as Oswald Spengler and Arnold Toynbee cited social cannibalism to explain why once-successful states, institutions, and cultures simply died off. Their common explanation was that the arrogance of success ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr-room Brawl

By
I’ll confess that I did not watch the entire Judiciary Committee hearing with Bill Barr; I’m grateful that Andy and Rich did the work for me. But I have seen enough of it to fully agree with their sentiments. It was a circus, full of gross process fouls, and everyone who is familiar at all with Congress knows ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr-room Brawl

By
I’ll confess that I did not watch the entire Judiciary Committee hearing with Bill Barr; I’m grateful that Andy and Rich did the work for me. But I have seen enough of it to fully agree with their sentiments. It was a circus, full of gross process fouls, and everyone who is familiar at all with Congress knows ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More