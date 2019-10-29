News

U.S.

Middleman Funneled Donation From Saudi to Obama Inauguration: REPORT

By
President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address in 2013. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

A Saudi manufacturing tycoon sent hundreds of thousands of dollars through his business associate to help pay for President Barack Obama’s reelection inauguration.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Rahbani attempted to send $850,000 through his associate Imaad Zuberi, the Associated Press reported. However, Zuberi, a straw donor who has donated to multiple U.S. political campaigns including almost  $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, actually only donated $97,500 of that money and pocketed the rest for himself.

Rahbani’s donation is illegal under U.S. law.

Zuberi, a venture capitalist, has fundraised millions of dollars for both Republicans and Democrats, including Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns as well as lawmakers who  figure prominently in deciding U.S. foreign policy, such as Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel.

He has been charged and pled guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors that he appropriated the majority of the donation to the Obama inaugural committee.

Comments

Rahbani has not been charged and has declined to comment on the matter.

Trump’s inaugural committee has not been charged in connection with the case and said it has cooperated with the federal investigation.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More