News

Politics & Policy

Mike Lee Slams Equal Rights Amendment as Part of ‘Radical Pro-Abortion Agenda’

By
Sen. Mike Lee (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Wednesday criticized the Equal Rights Amendment during a town hall appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lee said he disagreed with the amendment and even with its name, which is euphemism designed to conceal the amendment’s actual implications.

“By passing this amendment, we would be upending decades of legal precedent that makes these things clear, putting into their place uncertainty and putting into their place a radical pro-abortion agenda with which I passionately disagree with,” Lee told the audience. Republicans contend the amendment would be used as a constitutional protection for legalized abortion at any stage.

On February 13, the House passed a resolution scrapping the deadline for passage of the amendment, which expired almost 40 years ago. Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment in January.

The Justice Department has opposed the amendment’s adoption, emphasizing the expiry date and arguing that any states that signed on after that date are not valid signatories. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has also voiced her opposition to enacting the amendment by repealing the deadline.

Comments

“There’s too much controversy about latecomers — Virginia [approved it] long after the deadline passed,” Ginsburg said at a February 10 event at Georgetown University. However, the justice said she would like to see the amendment passed if the state ratification process could be started from the beginning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asserted the amendment would not affect abortion rights, while pro-abortion organizations such as the National Organization for Women and NARAL Pro-Choice America have stated the amendment may give courts the support needed to roll back pro-life legislation.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More