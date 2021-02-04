Mike Pence Joins the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of President Biden in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Melina Mara/Reuters)

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished fellow, the foundation announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes after Pence completed a post-administration vacation with his wife Karen. Pence said on Wednesday that he would relocate his transition office to his home state of Indiana, and he is expected to announce further post-election plans in the coming weeks.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” Heritage President Kay C. James said in a press release. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions.”

The think tank said the former vice president will “advise Heritage experts on public policy issues,” as well as pen a monthly column for The Daily Signal, the foundation’s media outlet.

“I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American,” Pence said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation.”

Pence also reportedly plans to form a fundraising organization dedicated to public policy.

The post-administration moves could serve to position Pence for a run for the presidency in 2024, although it remains unclear if he will join the field of candidates.

