Mike Pence Receives COVID Vaccine on Live Television

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid the coronavirus outbreak in Atlanta, Ga., December 4, 2020. (Lynsey Weatherspoon/Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine in an event that was broadcast on live television Friday morning.

Pence’s wife, second lady Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the vaccine at the event, which was attended by Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor for the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Well done, and we appreciate your service to the country,” Pence remarked after he received the shot.

The vice president explained that his stepping forward with his wife to take the vaccine was “to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”

“The American people can be confident: we have one, and perhaps within hours, two, safe coronavirus vaccines for you and your family,” the vice president said.

The  Walter Reed National Military Medical Center doctors informed Pence and the other recipients that they must return in 21 days for the second dose of the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized drugmaker Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use last week. The request came after a Phase-3 clinical study showed Pfizer’s vaccine to be 95 percent effective in preventing the disease associated with the coronavirus.

