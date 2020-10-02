Mike Pence Tests Negative for Coronavirus following Trump’s Diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence attends ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in the Manhattan, N.Y., September 11, 2020. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” said Devin O’Malley, the vice president’s press secretary, in a tweet.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” the spokesman said.

