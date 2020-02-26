At Least Seven Reported Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Complex in Milwaukee

Police and emergency officials work at an active-shooter scene at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisc., February 26, 2020. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY Network via Reuters)

Seven people are reportedly dead after a gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Company corporate headquarters in Milwaukee.

The seven fatalities include the shooter, according to local reports. It is unclear so far whether others were injured.

Police responded at 2:11 p.m. and said they were investigating a “critical incident,” asking public to avoid the area. The “active scene” was still ongoing over two hours later at 3:49 p.m., according to police.

“There is no active threat; however, this scene is still an active,” Milwaukee police wrote in a tweet just before 6 p.m., adding that the number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

“It’s a horrible, horrible day for the employees here,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “It’s a very rough day for anybody who’s close to this situation.”

“Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able,” Molson Coors wrote in a tweet.

At least 600 people work at the headquarters.