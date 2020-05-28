News

Politics & Policy

Minneapolis Mayor Calls for National Guard to Intervene after Night of Rioting and Looting

By
Police officers throw canisters to break up crowds of people protesting near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. (Eric Miller/Reuters)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged Minnesota governor Tim Walz to send in the national guard after protests over the death of a George Floyd turned violent Wednesday night, the mayor’s spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Frey tweeted early Thursday morning asking protestors to remain civil, as news of a fatal shooting, widespread looting, and arson came in from the site of the demonstrations.

“Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight,” he said.

Walz tweeted Wednesday night warning people to leave the area, saying “the situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation.”

Minneapolis police said they had taken one person into custody related to a shooting death near the site of the protests. Officers also responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday night and took a gunshot victim who was not breathing to the hospital.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired in connection to Floyd’s death, which occurred after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed. While the initial police report claimed George “physically resisted officers,” new video footage shows officers wrestling Floyd out of a car before he walks with them onto the sidewalk and appears to comply with further orders, before collapsing to the ground.

President Trump called Floyd’s death “very sad and tragic” on Wednesday, and said he had asked the FBI and Justice Department to expedite an investigation into the incident as a potential civil rights violation.

Economy & Business

Boiling Over

By
Andrew Ross Sorkin’s frustration over having missed so much of the post-COVID realities in markets and economic life boiled over this morning in one of the more outrageous outbursts I have ever witnessed on financial media. Perhaps this outburst was rivaled only by his behavior during the March COVID market ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
White House

The Folly of Twitter’s Fact-Check Policy

By
No American, not even the president, has an inherent right to a social-media account. Tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter are free to ban any user they see fit. They’re free to fact-check anyone they want, to create a framework of acceptable speech, and to enforce their policies either consistently or ... Read More
Sports

Welcome Back, NHL*

By
It looks like the National Hockey League will be the first professional sports league to officially return to action -- with 24 teams, rather than the usual 16 -- competing for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs by early July. As I understand it, the players will undergo coronavirus testing, and then gradually ... Read More
