Minneapolis Restaurateur Breathes Sigh of Relief after Chauvin Trial Passes Without Incident

Like many downtown Minneapolis business owners, David Fhima was concerned about the potential for violence after the jury’s verdict in the George Floyd murder trial.

Last summer, looters and vandals caused almost a half million dollars of damage to his restaurant, Fhima’s Minneapolis, during the unrest after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Some business owners worried that even if former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death, the celebration could devolve into chaos, giving cover to people who came downtown to loot and cause damage.

On Tuesday …