News

NR PLUS U.S.

Minnesota Activists’ ‘Stolen Lives’ Report Smears Cops, Lets Off Killers and Rapists

By
(Stock photo: rtolympic/Getty Images)

It was a cold Minnesota afternoon when Trudy Propps called 911 in December 2009.

Her husband, Gerald Propps, 62, was “out of his mind,” she said. He already had struck her with his cane, and he refused to go to the hospital. The dispatcher was sending someone to help.

Moments later, the call was overtaken by gunshots and screams, according to media reports. Gerald Propps had fatally shot his wife in the back. When Stillwater police officer Ben Allen arrived at the apartment complex, Gerald Propps fired at him, too.

Allen screamed for Propps to drop his gun, and then returned fire, killing

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest