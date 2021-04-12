Minnesota Governor Warns Potential Rioters Ahead of Curfew: ‘You Will Be Arrested’

Gov. Tim Walz speaks about the charging of Derek Chauvin in St Paul, Minn., June 3, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Minnesota governor Tim Walz imposed a curfew on Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka Counties after a police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop outside of Minneapolis.

The curfew will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will be enforced by what Walz described as the “largest police presence in Minnesota history.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to those who plan on rioting tonight: "The largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared. You will be arrested. You will be charged." pic.twitter.com/TfjcO850zc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

“For those who choose to go out and…exploit these tragedies for personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” Walz said at a press conference. “You will be arrested. You will be charged….It’s not debatable.”

Advertisement

Rioters already looted shops following the Sunday shooting in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer involved accidentally fired her handgun while intending to use a taser on the suspect, identified as Daunte Wright by the victim’s family.

The shooting jolted the area amid the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing resident George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of the arrest sparked massive riots in Minneapolis that spread to other U.S. cities.

President Biden also warned against additional rioting at a press conference earlier on Monday.

“I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification — none — for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest? Understandable,” Biden said. “We do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the black community in that environment is real.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.