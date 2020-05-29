Minnesota Police Officer Who Knelt on George Floyd Arrested

(Screenshot via Twitter)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after the release of a video in which Chauvin was seen kneeling on the neck of city resident George Floyd, who later died.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced on Friday that Chauvin had been taken into custody. A video of the incident taken by a bystander showed Floyd, who is African-American, pleading with officers to release him, saying he couldn’t breathe.

Since the incident of May 25, Minneapolis has seen widespread rioting and looting. Rioters have burned down the city’s 3rd police precinct building, of which Chauvin was a member.

The riots prompted Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey to call to deploy the National Guard in the city. On Friday President Trump wrote on Twitter, “The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

Floyd’s death has prompted outcries from bipartisan political figures. Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday said that he had spoken directly with Floyd’s family.

“The original sin of our country still stains our nation today,” Biden told reporters. “We are a country with an open wound.”

“Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family,” Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to Atlanta, Ga. “Our prayers are also with the family of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism. And as President Trump said, justice will be served.”

