‘Miracle Baby’: Announcer Praises College Football Player’s Mom for Walking Out of Abortion Clinic

By
Nov 16, 2019; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) rushes for a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Piscataway, NJ. (Noah K. Murray/ USA TODAY Sports )

A college football announcer gave a shout out to the mother of star Ohio State Buckeyes running back J’Kaylin Dobbins on Saturday, noting that she walked out of an abortion clinic when she was pregnant with Dobbins, whom she now calls her “miracle baby.”

“J.K. Dobbins’s mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson said Saturday. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

“That baby turned out to be that young man, J.K. Dobbins,” the announcer said, adding that Dobbins’s mom says now her son is her “miracle baby.”

Dobbins smashed records during the Buckeyes’s 56 to 27 win Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines, taking second place on Ohio State’s all-time rushing list.

He scored four touchdowns, including a spectacular 33-yard touchdown run, and ended the game with 211 yards on 31 carries, a career-high.

Dobbins’s acknowledged his new record after the game with a tweet reading, “All Glory to God.”

Dobbins was born in La Grange, Texas in 1998. His mother later completed a finance degree during his childhood.

