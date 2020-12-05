News

Mischief-Making Progressive PAC Urges GOP Boycott of Georgia Runoffs in New Ads

By
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler clap during a campaign event in Cumming, Ga., November 13, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Progressive PAC Really American is paying for billboards to go up in parts of Georgia urging Trump voters to boycott the upcoming Senate runoff elections, claiming Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue “didn’t deliver” for the president.

The PAC has raised $593,000 for the billboards and hopes to put up 50 in rural counties, with 12 already up so far, the group told the Associated Press. The messaging mirrors calls by pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell to boycott the runoffs, alleging that the elections are “rigged” and that Loeffler and Perdue have not done enough to challenge the state’s outcome. Other prominent Republicans have strongly urged GOP voters to ignore the boycott calls, warning that staying home could hand control of the Senate to Democrats.

Joe Biden was declared the winner of Georgia’s electoral college votes, a result confirmed in a statewide recount showing that the Democratic candidate beat Trump by less than 13,000 votes.

“Perdue/Loeffler didn’t deliver for Trump, DON’T deliver for them,” Really American’s billboards read.

“In a rare twist of fate, Trump supporters and those who want to see Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff win have a shared interest in seeing the two Republicans who failed to deliver a victory for Trump (Loeffler & Perdue), lose,” Really American executive director Justin Horwitz wrote in a statement on the group’s website. “If Trump supporters deliver Perdue and Loeffler a victory, they should be acutely aware that they will be delivering Trump and MAGA a serious political defeat.”

President Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and has alleged that Democrats “stole” the election through widespread voter fraud.

If Loeffler and Perdue both lose their runoffs, Republicans and Democrats will be tied with 50 seats each in the Senate, with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie breaking vote. Various conservative and progressive groups are spending heavily on advertising in the Georgia runoffs, with over $329 million in ads already spent or reserved one month before polls close, ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG told the AP.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Can Joe Biden Pardon Himself?

John Yoo argues that once he’s president, he can. He mentions the contrary possibility that the pardon power mentioned in the Constitution was understood to refer to a power to pardon someone other than the pardoner. He does not, however, defeat this possibility. He stacks the deck by presenting the argument ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
White House

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Ethiopia, A One-Year-Old Dies in D.C., Archbishop Chaput on Biden and Communion & More (December 4, 2020)

(1) Washington Post: 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan is the latest victim of gun violence in D.C. as homicides hit a 15-year high Dozens of mourners gathered Thursday night in the block where Carmelo was killed. They offered prayers for his family and for other families that have lost loved ones to gun violence, the ... Read More
Culture

Linda Greenhouse’s Grievance Politics

The irony appears not to have dawned on Linda Greenhouse as she typed up her latest column, supposedly about Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo and oddly entitled “Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Choice.” One might think that Greenhouse, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times mainstay ... Read More
Media

