Mischief-Making Progressive PAC Urges GOP Boycott of Georgia Runoffs in New Ads

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler clap during a campaign event in Cumming, Ga., November 13, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Progressive PAC Really American is paying for billboards to go up in parts of Georgia urging Trump voters to boycott the upcoming Senate runoff elections, claiming Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue “didn’t deliver” for the president.

The PAC has raised $593,000 for the billboards and hopes to put up 50 in rural counties, with 12 already up so far, the group told the Associated Press. The messaging mirrors calls by pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell to boycott the runoffs, alleging that the elections are “rigged” and that Loeffler and Perdue have not done enough to challenge the state’s outcome. Other prominent Republicans have strongly urged GOP voters to ignore the boycott calls, warning that staying home could hand control of the Senate to Democrats.

Joe Biden was declared the winner of Georgia’s electoral college votes, a result confirmed in a statewide recount showing that the Democratic candidate beat Trump by less than 13,000 votes.

“Perdue/Loeffler didn’t deliver for Trump, DON’T deliver for them,” Really American’s billboards read.

“In a rare twist of fate, Trump supporters and those who want to see Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff win have a shared interest in seeing the two Republicans who failed to deliver a victory for Trump (Loeffler & Perdue), lose,” Really American executive director Justin Horwitz wrote in a statement on the group’s website. “If Trump supporters deliver Perdue and Loeffler a victory, they should be acutely aware that they will be delivering Trump and MAGA a serious political defeat.”

President Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and has alleged that Democrats “stole” the election through widespread voter fraud.

If Loeffler and Perdue both lose their runoffs, Republicans and Democrats will be tied with 50 seats each in the Senate, with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie breaking vote. Various conservative and progressive groups are spending heavily on advertising in the Georgia runoffs, with over $329 million in ads already spent or reserved one month before polls close, ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG told the AP.

