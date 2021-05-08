Missouri House Votes in Favor of Creating ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’

Radio show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2006. (Micah Walter/Reuters)

The Missouri House of Representatives voted on Thursday to declare January 12 “Rush Limbaugh Day” in honor of the late talk radio host’s birthday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the state senate must approve the measure before the end of the legislative session next Friday in order for it to advance.

The Republican-led effort comes after a similar push by Missouri Democrats to name January 13 “Walter Cronkite Day” failed.

The conservative radio icon died in February at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show.

“For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

The radio legend received the stage-four lung cancer diagnosis in January 2020. Then-President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom days later at the State of the Union address.

“This is not good news,” Trump said then of Limbaugh’s diagnosis. “But what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

After launching The Rush Limbaugh Show in 1988, Limbaugh grew to become one of the most influential media figures in America, eventually hosting the most listened-to radio show in the U.S., airing on more than 600 stations.

