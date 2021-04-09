MLB Has Never Before Shown Interest in Voting Laws — In Georgia or Anywhere Else

The last time Major League Baseball held its All-Star Game, it was played in a state accused by Democrats and activists of disenfranchising voters and intentionally making voting difficult.

It was played in a state where absentee voters must have ID to vote by mail, where votes cast in the wrong precinct aren’t counted, and where there are limits on ballot drop-box locations.

The 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland was the second “Midsummer Classic” played in Ohio since Rob Manfred was named the league’s commissioner in 2014. The first was in Cincinnati in 2015.

In the years leading up to the 2019 game, …