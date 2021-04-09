MLB Has Never Before Shown Interest in Voting Laws — In Georgia or Anywhere Else

The last time Major League Baseball held its All-Star Game, it was played in a state accused by Democrats and activists of disenfranchising voters and intentionally making voting difficult.
It was played in a state where absentee voters must have ID to vote by mail, where votes cast in the wrong precinct aren’t counted, and where there are limits on ballot drop-box locations.
The 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland was the second “Midsummer Classic” played in Ohio since Rob Manfred was named the league’s commissioner in 2014. The first was in Cincinnati in 2015.
