Mob Burns Businesses, Launches Projectiles at Cops in Second Night of Wisconsin Rioting

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

Monday night marked the second night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisc. after a black man was shot in the back by police on Sunday and critically wounded.

The protests in Kenosha began peacefully but devolved into violence near the Kenosha courthouse as night fell and rioters clashed with police, throwing water bottles and launching fireworks at them. Police responded by deploying chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

The riots began after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot several times in the back by police on Sunday as he tried to get into his car with three of his young children inside. A viral video of the shooting sparked outrage and protests in several cities, including Kenosha and Minneapolis, the area where Blake is hospitalized.

Police have not said whether Blake had a weapon, but witnesses claim he was unarmed.

City officials implemented an 8 p.m. curfew on monday and blocked off highways leading to the city. Many protesters stayed outside long after the curfew took effect, however.

A furniture store in Kenosha was set on fire and became engulfed in flames, according to the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott. Videos of the scene show that rioters set a number of other fires in the area and even torched a garbage truck that was parked outside the courthouse. A used car lot was also set on fire, destroying at least a dozen cars. As a large group of protesters walked down a street near the courthouse, they smashed street lights and cars.

A closer look at just one of the buildings (the local furniture store) currently up in flames in Kenosha tonight: pic.twitter.com/2EvasISbN1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

More people are arriving at the courthouse, where tensions are high. There’s still a separate group marching nearby. It’s just past the 8pm curfew: pic.twitter.com/gqq47bf2wP — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Another building has been engulfed in flames: pic.twitter.com/8ex3ZYlYMe — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

The Wisconsin Justice Department is investigating the shooting of Blake, and two police officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. Blake remains in critical condition and his father said Tuesday that he is paralyzed from the waist down.

