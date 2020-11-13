News

Politics & Policy

Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker

By
House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) questions witnesses during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters)

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, said she would not support giving Nancy Pelosi (D., Calfi.) another term as House Speaker, in an interview with Politico released on Friday.

Trump carried Slotkin’s 8th district in 2020 by just 1 percentage point, while the incumbent congresswoman won reelection by less than 4 points. Slotkin earned national fame as part of a group of moderate Democrats who pushed to open an impeachment inquiry against the president in September 2019.

In the wide-ranging interview, Slotkin made clear that she thinks Democrats needed a change in leadership after the party almost lost its House majority in the general elections.

“I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi” for speaker of the House, Slotkin told Politico. “I have no idea if people are gonna run against her, or who might run against her. And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership.”

Slotkin added, “I would love to see more Midwesterners, because if you look across the leadership….I respect these people, but it’s New York and California.”

Democrats have seen infighting between moderate and progressive members after the elections. Moderates have slammed progressives’ adoption of the label of socialism, as well as the slogan “defund the police.” Slotkin pointed out that Democrats’ basic divide could be seen in more geographic terms, with liberals from “New York and California” on the one hand, and the rest of the country on the other.

“The brand of the national Democratic Party is mushy,” Slotkin said. “People don’t know what we stand for, what we’re about.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Chump Effect

By
James B. Meigs, the former editor of Popular Mechanics who lately has been writing an insightful column about tech for Commentary, is also doing superb work for City Journal. His latest essay carries a title that is useful shorthand for so much of what is going on around us today: “The Chump Effect.” (At the ... Read More
U.S.

The Chump Effect

By
James B. Meigs, the former editor of Popular Mechanics who lately has been writing an insightful column about tech for Commentary, is also doing superb work for City Journal. His latest essay carries a title that is useful shorthand for so much of what is going on around us today: “The Chump Effect.” (At the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More