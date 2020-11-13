Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker

House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) questions witnesses during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters)

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, said she would not support giving Nancy Pelosi (D., Calfi.) another term as House Speaker, in an interview with Politico released on Friday.

Trump carried Slotkin’s 8th district in 2020 by just 1 percentage point, while the incumbent congresswoman won reelection by less than 4 points. Slotkin earned national fame as part of a group of moderate Democrats who pushed to open an impeachment inquiry against the president in September 2019.

In the wide-ranging interview, Slotkin made clear that she thinks Democrats needed a change in leadership after the party almost lost its House majority in the general elections.

“I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi” for speaker of the House, Slotkin told Politico. “I have no idea if people are gonna run against her, or who might run against her. And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership.”

Slotkin added, “I would love to see more Midwesterners, because if you look across the leadership….I respect these people, but it’s New York and California.”

Democrats have seen infighting between moderate and progressive members after the elections. Moderates have slammed progressives’ adoption of the label of socialism, as well as the slogan “defund the police.” Slotkin pointed out that Democrats’ basic divide could be seen in more geographic terms, with liberals from “New York and California” on the one hand, and the rest of the country on the other.

“The brand of the national Democratic Party is mushy,” Slotkin said. “People don’t know what we stand for, what we’re about.”

