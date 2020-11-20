News

White House

Moderate GOP Senators to Approve Biden Cabinet Picks, If They Are ‘Mainstream’

By
President-elect Joe Biden discusses health care plans during a news conference in Wilmington, Del., November 10, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A trio of moderate Republican senators has indicated they will vote to approve Joe Biden’s nominations for cabinet posts as long as they are “mainstream,” in comments to Politico released on Friday.

Depending on the outcome of Senate runoff elections in Georgia, Republicans could hold between 50 to 52 seats, potentially retaining their majority. Democrats feared that a Republican-controlled Senate would deny confirmation for Biden’s cabinet picks.

However, Senators Mitt Romney (R., Utah), Susan Collins (R., Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) all indicated that they would approve nominations for Biden’s cabinet in interviews with Politico. The support of all three would give Democrats a majority of votes to confirm cabinet posts.

“He’s our president-elect. All presidents have a right to their Cabinet,” Murkowski said of Biden. “Our job, our role is to make sure that he selects folks that are…within the mainstream, and are good, qualified, credible candidates. And if he does that, sure, I am going to work with him.”

Collins said she would give “great latitude” to presidents to make their cabinet appointments, while Romney commented that a “president ought to be able to pick his or her Cabinet barring someone who is out of the mainstream of either party.”

If Republicans retain control of the Senate, any floor vote on Biden appointees would have to be approved by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). Biden would also be far less likely to nominate progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) to cabinet posts if Republicans held their majority.

The Georgia Senate runoff elections, scheduled for January 5, pit Republican incumbent David Perdue against progressive Jon Ossoff and Republican appointee Kelly Loeffler against challenger Raphael Warnock.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Insanity Oath

By
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Insanity Oath

By
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Elections

Georgia Recount Confirms Biden Win in State

By
Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the state of Georgia, a state recount confirmed on Thursday. Initial results last week showed that Biden won the state by about 15,000 votes, a margin small enough that state elections officials immediately commenced a by-hand recount. While over 2,000 uncounted ... Read More
Elections

Georgia Recount Confirms Biden Win in State

By
Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the state of Georgia, a state recount confirmed on Thursday. Initial results last week showed that Biden won the state by about 15,000 votes, a margin small enough that state elections officials immediately commenced a by-hand recount. While over 2,000 uncounted ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More