Moms Protest Fairfax School Board over Refusal to Honor Ruling against Discriminatory Admissions Policy

Since the grassroots coalition of minority moms and their children won their anti-discrimination lawsuit challenging the Fairfax County Public Schools’ equity admissions policy, the school board has refused to comply with the decision, persisting with litigation in the hopes of reversing the court’s ruling.

On Thursday night, the Coalition for Thomas Jefferson, the grassroots organization that’s been fighting to restore the competitive high school’s merit-based admission standards, congregated at the Fairfax school board meeting to question its members.

After rallying before the meeting, Asra Nomani, the Asian co-founder of Coalition for TJ, took the lectern to “hold the school board accountable on …