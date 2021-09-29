News

NR PLUS World

More Than 100 Americans Being Denied Entry into U.S. after Evacuating Afghanistan

By
More than 100 U.S. citizens board an evacuation flight at the Kabul airport. (Project Dynamo )

A group of more than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who escaped from Afghanistan on Tuesday are being held in custody in the Abu Dhabi airport after American agencies denied their charter flight’s entry into the U.S., according to leaders of Project Dynamo, a civilian rescue organization.

The group flew out of Kabul on Tuesday afternoon after getting clearance to leave from the Taliban, Bryan Stern, a U.S. military veteran and a co-founder of Project Dynamo, told National Review in a telephone interview on Wednesday morning. He believes their’s is the first private rescue flight to leave Kabul since

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest