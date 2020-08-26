News

U.S.

More Than 60 Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville

By
Hundreds gather for a rally against the death of Breonna Taylor and other forms of racial injustices, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Police on Tuesday arrested 68 protesters in Louisville, Ky. who were participating in a demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor.

The arrests came at the end of a four-day event dubbed “BreonnaCon,” organized by the New York-based social justice organization Until Freedom. The event was intended to draw attention to the case of Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old African-American EMT, who was fatally shot in March by Louisville police in her apartment as they executed a search warrant for two men who were known to reside there.

At least 300 protesters congregated at South Central Park with plans to make their way over to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy.

Those arrested were charged with obstructing a roadway and disorderly conduct, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said.

“It is illegal to block the road. Please get out of the road, or you will be arrested,” police announced to protesters as officers blocked one of the streets and a sidewalk where demonstrators were marching. Protesters who attempted to pass the officers were arrested.

Linda Sarsour, progressive activist and co-founder of Until Freedom, was among those arrested. Sarsour has been accused several times in the past of anti-Semitism.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had warned earlier that, “violence or property destruction is unacceptable and will be addressed immediately.”

