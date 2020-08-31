Most Suspects Arrested in Kenosha Riots Live Outside City, According to Police

Rioters hold up makeshift shields outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., August 25, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

Kenosha police revealed on Sunday evening that most of the people arrested for rioting over the past week have an address outside the city itself.

In total, 175 people were arrested during the riots, which occurred after Kenosha police shot suspect Jacob Blake while attempting to arrest him for alleged domestic abuse and third-degree sexual assault. Of those 175 arrests, police said 102 had addresses from outside Kenosha.

Kenosha police said those arrested hailed from 44 different cities, although the cities were not identified. On Friday, police announced the arrest of nine people traveling in a bread truck, black school bus, and minivan with out of state license plates. The occupants of the vehicles had stopped at a gas station to fill fuel cannisters when police made the arrests.

“A huge part of me thinks that a lot of our issues start when different people with different agendas come here to Kenosha,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a press conference on Thursday.

Rioting in Kenosha has died down since Thursday with the arrival of over 1,000 National Guard troops in the city. One suspect, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in the shooting deaths of two demonstrators, while Mayor John Antaramian announced on Saturday that he will request $30 million in state aid to rebuild destroyed businesses.

“We are currently calculating damage estimates to businesses. Kenosha Police will continue to share information when it becomes available,” the department said in its Sunday press release.

On Friday, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) alleged that a mob of demonstrators that harassed him as he left the Republican National Convention could be paid “anarchists” who were part of “an organized interstate racket.” Paul called for the FBI to investigate the incident.

“My feeling is that there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines, but you won’t know unless you arrest them. Otherwise you just think ‘Oh, these are some normal hoodlums from a big city.’” Paul said on Fox and Friends. “I promise you that at least some of the … people who attacked us were not from D.C.”

