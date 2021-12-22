Mother of Nine-Year-Old Girl Speaks Out about Alleged Sex Abuse by Cuomo’s CNN Producer

The mother of one of the alleged victims of disgraced CNN producer John Griffin spoke out about the sexual exploitation of her daughter for the first time on Wednesday in an interview with National Review.

Griffin, who worked as lead producer for former anchor Chris Cuomo, pleaded not guilty to three counts of child sex trafficking on Wednesday during his arraignment in a U.S. District Court in Vermont. The indictment alleges that Griffin used BDSM websites to message adult women, whom he then convinced to bring their minor daughters to his Ludlow, Vt., ski house for “sexual subservience” training.

The mother of …