MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Claims Critical Race Theory ‘Isn’t Real’ as Disappointing McAuliffe Results Come In

Opponents of critical race theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting in Ashburn, Va., June 22, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, reacting to incoming election results in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, stated that “critical race theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.”

While it’s unclear what Wallace means by “insurrection endorsed,” the Republican to whom she referred is Glenn Youngkin, who has already been projected by the winner by some election analysts and outlets, though the race remains too close to call.

Youngkin was endorsed by Trump, but he declined to campaign with the former president. Moreover, he has described the events of the January 6 Capitol riot as “sickening and wrong.”

This is INSANE. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican." pic.twitter.com/ARppUNUuGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Nevertheless, Wallace insisted that the Youngkin “worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump on Fox News” and accused Youngkin of having flown “insurrection flags at his rallies.” A flag carried during the riot was used for the Pledge of Allegiance at a rally attended by Trump and Steve Bannon organized by a conservative radio host, not the Youngkin campaign. Youngkin did not attend, and released a statement calling the act “weird and wrong.”

Moreover, documents touted by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo have revealed that the Virginia department of education urged districts to “incorporate Critical Race Theory (CRT) Lens.”

MSNBC’s election night coverage is being anchored by Wallace, and fellow hosts Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.

