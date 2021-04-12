News

One Person Dead, Police Officer Injured in Shooting at Tennessee High School, Police Say

Police arrive at the site of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 12, 2021. /News Sentinel/USA Today Network via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA Today Network via Reuters)

A shooting at a high school in Tennessee left one person dead and a police officer injured on Monday, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a potentially armed male suspect at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department. When officers approached the subject, shots were fired.

A Knoxville police officer was stricken and taken to the UT Medical Center with injuries “that are not expected to be life-threatening,” police said.

“One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation,” the statement said.

Earlier on Monday police said in a tweet that “multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet.”

The superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, confirmed in a tweet that the district was responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon.

“We are gathering information about this tragic situation,” Thomas wrote.

 

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, he added.

