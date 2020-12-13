Multiple People Stabbed, 23 Arrested During Election Protest in Washington, D.C.

Members of the Proud Boys group march towards the White House in Washington, December 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Multiple people were stabbed in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night during a pro-Trump protest challenging the results of last month’s presidential election.

Police officers in riot gear worked to keep opposing groups of protesters apart during the “Stop the Steal” protests, which remained largely peaceful during the day, but as darkness fell, the demonstrations turned violent.

Advertisement

At Harry’s Bar several blocks east of the White House, clashes broke out between a group of Proud Boys, a fringe men’s group that frequently instigates confrontations with left-wing protesters. Four people were stabbed during the brouhaha, although it was not immediately clear with which group the perpetrators and victims were respectively affiliated.

The four stabbing victims were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said.

Eight people were reportedly hospitalized after the clashes, including the four stabbing victims, two police officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two more people who had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, at least 23 individuals were arrested, including six people for assaulting police officers and one person for possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser. Others were arrested for assault and rioting.

Demonstrators congregated outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to listen to speakers who proclaimed that Trump won the 2020 election, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Electoral College is set to vote for president Monday, making former vice president Joe Biden’s victory official.

Since the election, Trump has insisted that he won a second term and has refused to concede the race, claiming that widespread voter fraud tipped the election in Biden’s favor. His legal team has mounted unsuccessful challenges in several battleground states and has struggled to provide evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to alter the election outcome.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.