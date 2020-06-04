News

Elections

Murkowski Praises Mattis for Speaking Out, Says She’s ‘Struggling’ over Whether to Back Trump in Election

By
Sen. Lisa Murkowski arrives back from a break during the Trump impeachment trial in Washington, D.C., January 31, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) on Thursday told reporters she could have difficulty backing President Trump in the November elections.

Murkowski made the admission after praising former defense secretary James Mattis’s criticism of Trump’s performance.

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership,” Mattis told the Atlantic on Wednesday. Murkowski said Mattis’s remarks were “necessary and long overdue.”

“I felt like perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns we might hold internally,” Murkowski said.

When asked whether she still supported Trump, the senator replied, “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time.”

“Questions about who I’m going to vote for, or not going to vote for, I think are distracting at the moment,” she added.

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), a frequent Trump critic, also praised Mattis’s comments without explicitly endorsing them.

“[Mattis] expressed his opinion and it was very powerful and it was a stunning letter,” Romney told the Huffington Post. “He’s an American patriot with extraordinary service and sacrifice and great judgement.”

Murkowski’s statements come at the same time that Joe Biden has seen a continuing rise in support. A Monmouth poll released on Wednesday recorded 52 percent support for Biden in the general election nationwide compared with 41 percent support for Trump. Biden’s 11-point lead is up from the 3-point lead he held in the same poll in March, when the former vice president had all but defeated Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) in the Democratic primary race.

Comments

The same poll also found that while roughly half of U.S. voters said they have confidence in Biden’s ability to handle race relations in the country, about 40 percent said the same of Trump. The poll was conducted during the massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

However, half of voters also said race relations wouldn’t be a factor at all in deciding their vote in November, the survey found.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Science & Tech

About That Scary Hydroxychloroquine Study

By
Remember that scary hydroxychloroquine study in The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine that everyone in the media was writing about a few weeks ago? It turns out that the underlying data were likely fake: A Guardian investigation can reveal the US-based company Surgisphere, whose handful of employees ... Read More
Science & Tech

About That Scary Hydroxychloroquine Study

By
Remember that scary hydroxychloroquine study in The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine that everyone in the media was writing about a few weeks ago? It turns out that the underlying data were likely fake: A Guardian investigation can reveal the US-based company Surgisphere, whose handful of employees ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
U.S.

What Happened to Social Distancing?

By
Cardenas Ortiz-Sandoval’s mother, Guadalupe, died last month. Cardenas, 22, helped to plan her funeral. She was told by mortuary officials that the state of California would not allow more than ten people to attend her mother’s graveside service. Some family members were forced to stay home. Lifelong friends ... Read More
U.S.

What Happened to Social Distancing?

By
Cardenas Ortiz-Sandoval’s mother, Guadalupe, died last month. Cardenas, 22, helped to plan her funeral. She was told by mortuary officials that the state of California would not allow more than ten people to attend her mother’s graveside service. Some family members were forced to stay home. Lifelong friends ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More