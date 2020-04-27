News

Elections

N.Y. Board of Elections Strike Sanders from Ballot, Effectively Canceling Dem. Primary

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during the Democratic candidates debate in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The New York State Board of Elections on Monday struck Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) from the Democratic primary ballot, leaving only Joe Biden on the ballot and effectively canceling the state’s primary.

Board of Elections co-chairman Doug Kellner said that while removing the senator from the ballot was difficult, the primary would be “frivolous” if held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, Spectrum News reported. Board of Elections commissioner Andrew Spano concurred, saying primary activities will be minimized in order to safeguard the health of voters and poll workers. New York recorded 288,000 coronavirus cases as of Monday, with 158,000 of those cases in New York City and thousands more in the greater metropolitan area.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio, who had endorsed Sanders in the primary, announced his support for the decision.

“I think keeping the election activity to a minimum in this environment makes sense,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

Sanders announced earlier in April that he was dropping out of the primary, but that he would remain on state ballots in order to gain as many delegates as possible in advance of the Democratic National Convention, with the hope of influencing the convention’s policy platform. Kellner dismissed Sanders supporters as wanting a “beauty contest,” and said that Joe Biden “has effectively won the New York State primary.”

Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver called the decision an “outrage.”

“No one asked New York to cancel the election. The DNC didn’t request it. The Biden campaign didn’t request it,” Weaver said. “And our campaign communicated that we wanted to remain on the ballot.”

Sanders had initially resisted dropping out of the primary following major Biden victories in key states, including Michigan and Florida.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More
Elections

