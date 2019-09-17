News

Energy & Environment

NYC to Allow 1.1 Million Students to Skip Class for Climate Protests

By
(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

New York City public schools will allow 1.1 million students  to skip classes Friday in order to attend the planned “climate strike” ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

The protests aim to press the Summit for immediate action to stop climate change, and are geared specifically for the participation of young people.

Reactions to the decision have been ecstatic in some cases, as protest organizers contemplate what they hope will be the largest climate change protest in the history of the U.S.

“This completely changes things, and it’s our doing,” Xiye Bastida, 17, a senior at Beacon High School in Manhattan, told the New York Times. Some teachers at her school were planning to accompany students to the protests even before the school district granted permission to do so.

“We’re not against the school system,” she said. “We need the schools to work with us because our larger goal is to stop the fossil fuel industry.”

